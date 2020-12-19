I Apologise For Saying 10 Students Were Kidnapped – Garba Shehu

By Adejumo Enock

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu has tendered his unreserved apology for claiming only 10 Government Science Secondary School Kankara Katsina State students were abducted.

The Presidential Aide said the numbers were seen to conflict with what was available at that time.

This was contained in a tweet via is verified twitter account@GarShehu.

The Presidential Aide added that the communication was in no way done to downplay the seriousness of the situation.

According to him, “I apologize for the incorrect communication citing that only 10 students were kidnapped at the science school, Kankara”.

“This communication of numbers was provided by persons that should ideally know. These numbers were seen to conflict with what was available at that time”.

Shehu Said, “Please understand that this communication was in no way done to downplay the seriousness of the situation”.

He further urged Nigerian citizens to please accept his sincere apologies on this matter.

“Please accept my sincere apologies on this matter as we continue to move our great Nation Nigeria forward. Thank you”. He added