I Bled From The Nose, Vomited Blood After Receiving COVID Vaccine — Kaduna Resident

A resident of Kaduna State has narrated how she bled from the nose and vomited blood after receiving COVID-19 vaccine.
In a video that had gone viral online, the woman, identified as Hanatu Tanko, who sought treatment at Ashmed Specialist Hospital, Kaduna narrated her experience.
Although the woman said she took the vaccine at Kaduna South Secretariat, many linked it to the hospital.
Reacting to distance the hospital from the controversy, the Chief Medical Doctor, Dr Patrick Echobu, addressed a news conference on Thursday.
According to the CMD, the woman was admitted to the Hospital six days after she had been vaccinated somewhere else.
In his words, “On behalf of Ashmed Specialist Hospital, we want to strongly distance ourselves and condemn the video going around of one of our patients, who presented herself on the 30th of March claiming to be vomiting blood and having bleeding from the mouth and nose.
“We received her as a patient after she had vaccination six days prior to presentation in this hospital and unknown to us, she granted somebody an audience which she posted on the media.
“We want to say that we are not connected with the information on the media. I just want to let you know also that all the staff of Ashmed Specialist Hospital have collected their own vaccine.”
The CMD explained that the cause of the vomiting could be as a result of chronic illnesses like hypertension, upper respiratory tract infection and the likes but said they succeeded in controlling the bleeding after her admission at the hospital.
Echobu maintained that the team of epidemiology from the Health Ministry had visited Tanko to ascertain her health condition.
While commending the State Government for making it possible for all residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, he urged residents to get vaccinated because it’s safe.
Globally, there were concerns about the safety of the Astrazeneca vaccine currently being administered in the country, after some persons suffered side effects.
No fewer than 10 European countries had suspended the vaccine but they continued with it after the World Health Organization (WHO) and some regulatory agencies certified it.