I called for the Sack of the IG at Meeting on #EndSARS, Aisha Yesufu Tells Nigerians

by on October 14, 2020
 

Human Rights activist, Aisha Yesufu Wednesday informed the Nigerian public that she had called for the sack of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu during a meeting of stakeholders in the ongoing protests against Police brutality.

Yesufu, in a brief tweet informed that she had also questioned the apparent absence of Commissioners of Police in areas where the killings happened.

“Before you people carry my amebo to IG @PoliceNG let me tell him myself. At that meeting i told them the IG needs to be sacked and also all the CPs where killings had happened.
There is nothing i say in private I will not say to you in public,” Yesufu said.

