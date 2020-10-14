I called for the Sack of the IG at Meeting on #EndSARS, Aisha Yesufu Tells Nigerians

Human Rights activist, Aisha Yesufu Wednesday informed the Nigerian public that she had called for the sack of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu during a meeting of stakeholders in the ongoing protests against Police brutality.

Yesufu, in a brief tweet informed that she had also questioned the apparent absence of Commissioners of Police in areas where the killings happened.

“Before you people carry my amebo to IG @PoliceNG let me tell him myself. At that meeting i told them the IG needs to be sacked and also all the CPs where killings had happened.

There is nothing i say in private I will not say to you in public,” Yesufu said.

