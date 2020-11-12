‘I Cannot Wait To Appear In ICC’, Falana Boasts To Petitioner

Activist lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has announced that he is ready to appear in International Criminal Court (ICC).

Recall that criminal complaints were filed against him by Joseph Nwaegbu, a Senior Associate of Pathfind Attorneys, on behalf of Make Nigeria Better Initiative(MNBI) charging him of allegedly inciting the #EndSARS protests by Nigerian youths before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Nwaegbu, in the complaints before the ICC had claimed that the role played by Falana before, during and after the protests” is not only ignoble but criminal.”

However Falana had denied the charges filed against him in a statement titled “Let the guilty be afraid”.

“Mr. Joseph Nwaegbu, Pathfind Attorneys, MNBI and their shadowy minders and paymasters obviously think that the ICC is a forum for frivolities, especially of the type we have gotten accustomed to in Nigeria (like government and government officials hiring praise-singers or protesters to counter-balance genuine protesters”,he noted.

The lawyer also challenged the complainants. Boasting that he welcome them to pursue their petition.

“I move around the world and I have easy and undisturbed passage. I hope the shadowy minders and paymasters of Mr. Joseph Nwaegbu, Pathfind Attorneys, MNBI are able to do likewise. In fact, I challenge them to dare,” he added.

He condemned using of the Nigerian Army to wage a genocidal attack on peaceful and unarmed #EndSARS protesters especially at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.