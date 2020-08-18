0 comments

I Can’t Wait For The Resumption Of International Flights — Peter Okoye

Musician Peter Okoye says he is “so glad and happy about the resumption of the international flights!”

BREAKINGTIMES had reported that the Federal Government announced that international flights will resume operations from August 29, 2020.

Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, who disclosed this during the Presidential Task Force (PTF) briefing on COVID-19, in Abuja, on Monday said: “Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the 29th of August, 2020. Beginning with Lagos and Abuja as did with the domestic flight resumption. Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. Thank you for your patience.”

Reacting to this development, the Nigerian musician took to his verified Twitter handle, @PeterPsquare, on Tuesday morning, and wrote: “So glad and happy about the resumption of the international flights!… Back to Show-Business! Can’t wait🤗😁”

