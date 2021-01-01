I Dated Dangote And He Broke My Heart — Lady Alleges

A lady identified as Bea Lewis, on Thursday, took to her Instagram page, claiming that she dated Nigerian business magnate and philanthropist, Aliko Dangote.

In the post which appeared to be a reflection of 2020, Lewis recounted how the billionaire “broke my heart in 1000 pieces” long after their romantic escapade.

She shared pictures of herself, which included a photo that showed her caressing Dangote on his left chin.

According to the lady, with the Instagram handle, @Iambealewis, dating Africa’s richest man earned her a consistent fitness regime and had her become vegan.

She wrote:

“I dated the richest black man in the world. He broke my heart in 1000 pieces. I learned more from him than any person I’ve ever met. Communicating with a billionaire daily makes you see the world differently.

“I became more organized and finally am able to step away from the daily kitchen operations. I learned love without strings. Give your best without expectations. Nothing is forever.

“I realized a half a million-dollar restaurant project was a bad investment. I purchased two properties. I started a consistent fitness regime. Became vegan. Obtained a profitable stock portfolio.

“He changed my perspective on work ethic and patience. Once my mindset changed the universe gravitated me to people that uplifted me and increased my net worth mentally and financially. To 2021 and powerful encounters.”

Some Nigerians have taken to Twitter to react. See below:

@TheFrolix: “You had Dangote’s mumu button for two years and you’re still not on Forbes? Ah. Waste of sugardaddy.”

@ObongRoviel: “You dated Dangote for love and not money? Lmaoo Aunty u don mess up”

@FunkeOnafuye: “Dangote still found time to break someone’s heart this year. What is your excuse?”

@joshbillzz: “Aliko Dangote has a Side Chic wow 😳”

