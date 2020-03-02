I did nothing wrong — Wole Olanipekun speaks on being fined N30m by SC for representing David Lyon and APC

Senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Chief Wole Olanipekun has stated he did no wrong in filing for a review of the Supreme Court judgement which sacked David Lyon as the governor of Bayelsa State.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service in commemoration of a church auditorium he donated to St. Peters Anglican Church in Ikere Ekiti, Olanipekun who was fined N30m alongside another SAN, Afe Babalola for representing the APC and David Lyon, insisted that he is one of the few lawyers who follow the laid-down rules in his profession.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria expressed hope of the truth coming out one day as he disclosed that he has no regret representing his clients.

He said;

“I have not had any regret, I can tell you, in the profession of law that I have practised since 1976 when I was called to the bar, I thank God for what he has made out of me. I see it as a ministry.

“Forget about what you read, I have done no wrong. Truth will come out.

“I haven’t done any wrong. I would be one of the few lawyers in Nigeria, who would say that I tried as much as possible to practise the profession in the best tradition of the bar, the best tradition of the legal profession.

“At the end of the day, truth will come out. We thank God for everything. I won’t say more than that now.”