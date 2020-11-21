“I Did Something Shameful, Unthinkable” — 9ice Asks Nigerians To Beg Wife For Forgiveness Over Cheating Scandal

By Onwuka Gerald

Nigerian singer, Abolore Akande popularly known as 9ice, has solicited with Nigerians to help beg his wife, Olasunkami amidst report of cheating misdemeanor.

A video of the artiste caressing another woman has since been circulating online and has generated much heated controversy.

9ice via his Instagram post titled ‘save a sinking vessel’, said he has done something shame and terrible.

9ice also pleaded with Nigerians to his behalf, ask his wife to forgive him.

The singer having experienced many failed marriages in the past, said he cannot afford his current marriage crashing again.

“I have done something unthinkable; something terrible. And the most important thing to me right now is my family, which is sad because of troubles with my backbone, my wife, Olasunkami Akande”.

“I am sorry for my actions, please you guys should help me beg my wife, as she is my backbone”, he added.