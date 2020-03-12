I didn’t collect N300m, cars from APC — Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has dismissed reports claiming that he collecting N300 million from the Bayelsa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the former governor-elect, Chief David Lyon, in preparation for the aborted swearing-in.

In a statement by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan while reacting to the claim by a group, APC Reformation Forum, said there was no reason Jonathan would have collected car gift for the inauguration.

He said: “The malicious and false story planted in the social media by APC Reformation Forum, a nebulous group that claims kinship with the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, calling on the former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, to “refund N300 million and bulletproof cars given to him by David Lyon, the APC candidate in the last governorship election, is nothing but false.

“The story, which claimed that the alleged money and vehicles were part of logistics given to Dr Jonathan’s family to cater for their guests ahead of the botched inauguration, is not only patently fictitious but malevolent, inciting and provocative.

“In the first place, there was no reason for APC or anybody else to offer money and vehicles to the former president for logistics over an inauguration programme in which he was not involved. We make bold to state that there is no vehicle in the possession of former President Jonathan given to him by the APC. This is an insufferable lie. If anyone on earth knows of such a vehicle, they should expose the particulars of the said vehicle to the public.

“As far as we are concerned, the Bayelsa elections have been won and lost at the polls and the courts, we therefore urge all groups to accept the transition in good faith.”