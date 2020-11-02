OyigboMassacre: ‘I Didn’t Order Soldiers To Kill Oyigbo People – Gov Wike

Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike says he did not order the military to execute people of the state’s Oyigbo local government area.

Governor Wike as at October 21, proclaimed a 24-hour curfew in Oyigbo prior to the outbreak of violence triggered by the #EndSARS protest, which culminated in the killing of some members of the military and police.

An executive order to impose the ban on the community and its activities in the state was signed last Wednesday by the governor, who blamed the unrest on representatives of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB).

Soldiers were mobilized to prevent further deterioration of law and order in the local government.

However, the soldiers deployed were accused of extra-judicial killings and abuse of human rights.

Meanwhile, responding, Governor Wike denied allegations tendered against him. According to him, he only ordered security to prosecute any group that disrupts peace in the State.

“People’s idea that I sent soldiers to Oyingo to kill igbos is bizarre and ludicrous”.

“I don’t even have control over the Police talk more of the Military”, he added.

“Security agencies and not Military were directed to ensure that the ban imposed on IPOB remains; as they also should not be allowed anywhere near our Local governments.

“It is utterly wrong for the Igbo people to regard the IPOB group as their mouthpiece; as it is wrong for a bandits group to give the people bad name”, he said.