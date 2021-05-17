I Didn’t Steal From Imo, Being Governor Made me Poorer – Okorocha

Rochas Okorocha, the Senator representing Imo West senatorial district has stated that becoming the Governor of Imo State made him poorer.

Okorocha said this when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, while denying the allegations that he acquired properties with government funds.

According to the former governor, people seem to have forgotten so easily that he was a successful person before becoming governor in 2011.

Okorocha, therefore, dared anyone to come forth with evidence that he is corrupt and mismanaged Imo State funds while in office.

“I challenge anybody to prove that I acquired any property with any government fund,” Okorocha said.

“I think people have forgotten that I was Rochas before becoming the governor of Imo State; I think they have forgotten completely.

“If anything, becoming a governor made me even poorer than what I was in the past. I don’t know whether I acquired any property here in Abuja, there is none.”

The lawmaker said the hotel being linked to him belongs to his wife which is also a source for their foundation.

Okorocha wondered how he could have stolen the meagre monthly allocation the State receives from the Federal Government .