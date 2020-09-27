“I Didn’t Use Presidential Jet For My Wedding” — Buhari’s Aide, Bashir Ahmad Discredits SaharaReporters’ Story

Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari has discredited Sahara Reporters’ news story that he used the presidential Jet for his wedding.

The wedding fatiha of Ahmad held, on Friday in Katsina State.

The online newspaper wrote on it Twitter handle that “Buhari is in abuse of office for deploying Presidential Jet for aide, @BashirAhmad’s wedding in Katsina.”

Reacting, Bashir said he and his friends travelled to Katsina by road.

“Bashir Ahmad and his friends traveled to Katsina on Thursday by road, proceeded to Kano after the wedding on Friday and they will leave Kano for Abuja by road after the events. This was when I led my friends to receive President @MBuhari’s representatives at the airport”, he tweeted.

Bashir Ahmad and his friends traveled to Katsina on Thursday by road, proceeded to Kano after the wedding on Friday and they will leave Kano for Abuja by road after the events. This was when I led my friends to receive President @MBuhari’s representatives at the airport. #Smile https://t.co/Xf6TZhgIzo — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) September 26, 2020

Ahmad is a Personal Assistant on new media to Buhari.

He got married to his lover, Naeemah in a colorful wedding ceremony which held in Katsina, on Friday.