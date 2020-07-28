“I Do Not Dictate To President Buhari” – Mamman Daura

Heavily rumored to be one of the most prominent persons in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, Alhaji Mamman Daura has urged Nigerians to collectively select ‘a competent and devoted leader’.

Daura however kicked heavily against rumors that he has heavy bearing on President Buhari’s official decisions, urging Nigerians to debunk claims that he tells the President how to run affairs of the Country.

He made this disclosure during an interview with the BBC Hausa service monitored in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Responding to questions raised about his relationship status with the president, he answered by revealing that President Buhari is an Uncle to him, and added that he grew up and had always been closely affiliated with the President.

He also disclosed that from time, he goes to Aso rock and visits the President, and by so doing advises him on certain things that are not imposed. “I do not give advice to the President, unless he seeks it”.

According to him, “discussing the request for immediate shift in power by the people, he said that it is about the time for Nigerians to collectively unite and select a person to drive the motives of the citizens forward”.

Mamman Daura is a Nigerian newspaper journalist who was Editor of the New Nigerian from 1969 to 1973. In the late 1970s, he served on several government boards and agencies including the News Agency of Nigeria, and in the 1980s was Chairman of the Nigerian Television Authority and Africa International Bank.

When asked about his relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari, he said the President is his uncle.

” My father was their mother’s firstborn. Buhari is the last born,” he said.