I don’t run gov’t like family business – Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Tuesday denied the allegation that he is running the state government like his family business, saying the allegation was baseless and mischievous.

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress and Executive Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (Engineering and Technical Services), Mr Ife Oyedele, had earlier alleged that the state government had no plan, adding that the government was being run like a family business.

But Akeredolu, who spoke through his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Ojo Oyewamide, said, so far, he had been working towards taking the state to greater heights and he was committed to delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

He said, “We urge all and sundry to show empathy with him (Oyedele) rather than dissipate energy over his pedestrian outburst. For one, Oyedele who is the Executive Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company appears to have been overwhelmed in the pool of fantasy to the extent that he forgot he had indicted himself.

“It means Oyedele has failed, in his sojourn as a power expert, as that level of engagement of his division (town) has not had power for years.”