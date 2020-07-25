I Dumped APC Because Of The Lawlessness Of Its Leaders- Obaseki

The Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has disclosed that the lawlessness of some leaders in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, forced him to dump the Party for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

According to him, his decision to place the people of Edo state as his for most priority was his undoing that cost him the ticket of the APC and getting the governorship ticket for the PDP was a miracle.

Obaseki disclosed this on Saturday during the flag off of his campaign in Benin City, Edo State,

Speaking at the event, he said, “We left them because of their lawlessness. We will not, no matter how provoked, resort to the same lawlessness. I want to thank you and assure you that God has given us the victory”.

The governor who promised to transform Edo State assured the people that if voted in his performance will supercede that of the past four years.

He said, “This mandate that has been given to us is simple. What you (PDP) are saying as a party is, we like what you have done in the last four years, please go back and continue and improve on what you have done.

“In the last four years, we put our people first. Nothing else matters more than our people even though that put us in trouble. But we didn’t care because the voice of our people is the voice of God.

“Because we were working for our people, God Almighty has supported us. That is why we are here today because what has happened to us in the politics of this country can best be described as miraculous.

“We stood up, courageous, believing in God and believing in our people, believing in ourselves. We fought and God searched our hearts and saw that all we were doing was for Him and the people of Edo, so He stood by us.”

Obaseki had in June 2020 defected to PDP the main opposition party in the state after it became clear that he will not be given the ticket to run for a second term in the APC, follow months of disagreements between him and his predecessor Adams Oshiomhole.