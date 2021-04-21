‘I Go Vex Oh!’ — Wilfred Ndidi Calls Out DStv For Using His Image Without Permission On Their Billboard

Leicester City midfielder Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has called out DStv for using his image for promotion without his consent.

The Nigeria International on Wednesday shared pictures of billboards advertising DStv, with them carrying images of him, media personalities Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and IK Osakioduwa and a woman.

Even though, he appeared to be taking the matter lightly with the ‘shy’ emoji, the 24-year-old used the opportunity to draw the South African satellite television company’s attention to his rights.

His tweet reads, “Abeg make una see Corporate company in Nigeria using my image *without my permission* for massive nationwide promotion. *DSTV for that matter*,” he tweeted. “Abeg which kin wahala be this one now? I go vex oh.”

Ndidi is one of Africa’s biggest players in the Premier League, and that makes him valuable to brands