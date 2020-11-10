0 comments

“I Got Kicked Out Of Harzoyka Restaurant” — CNN Producer, @AishaSalaudeen Calls Out Restaurant In Lagos That Allegedly Refused To Let Her Eat-In Because She Wasn’t ‘Chaperoned’ By A Man

Aisha Salaudeen, Nigerian journalist and producer of CNN Africa, has has taken to her Twitter handle, @AishaSalaudeen to call out a restaurant in the Ikeja area of Lagos for allegedly refusing to let her and a female colleague, eat inside their restaurant because a man didn’t accompany them.

“I got kicked out of Harzoyka restaurant in GRA Ikeja today because according to them, they have a new policy – no women allowed. This is a restaurant I’ve visited multiple times in the past few years.

“When I pressed about why I was been hushed out, I was told that to eat in there I had to be chaperoned by a man. I was too stunned to comment, I cannot have a meal because I’m a woman? @MsAdeola and I had to eat somewhere else,” Aisha tweeted.

