0 comments

I Got Married At 20, Divorced 2 Years Later — Don Jazzy Reveals

by on April 3, 2021
 

Nigerian music mogul, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has revealed that he got married 18 years ago to Michelle Jackson, a UK-based writer and model.

He made this revelation in a tell-it-all Instagram post on Saturday.

In the post, he spoke of his relationship life and why he decided to stay unmarried.

The 38-year-old record producer said he had married Michelle at 20 but ruined the union with his obsession for music.

In his words:

“For so long everyone keeps asking me when am I getting married? Well truth is almost 18 years ago I was 20 and I got married to my best friend Michelle @yarnstaswitch and it was beautiful.

“I loved love and I loved marriage. Michelle is soooo beautiful inside and outside with such a soft heart. But then me being so young and full of dreams I went and fucked it up cos I was giving all my time to my Music.

“Music became priority instead of my family. We got divorced when I was 22 and it hurt. I am still very much in love with my music and I wouldn’t want to marry another and fuck it up again. So I’m taking my time.

“Why am I just saying this now?? I really like to keep my relationships private actually. Past or present.

“But I was watching the bounce interview with Ebuka which is almost like a tell-all interview, and I felt bad skipping this huge part of my life. So yeah make una no vex o.”

Before now, the Mavin Records CEO, had remained silent about his marital life.

A quick trip to his ex-wife’s Instagram page shows she is a headshot model, mentor and writer.

Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 