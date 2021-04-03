I Got Married At 20, Divorced 2 Years Later — Don Jazzy Reveals

Nigerian music mogul, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has revealed that he got married 18 years ago to Michelle Jackson, a UK-based writer and model.

He made this revelation in a tell-it-all Instagram post on Saturday.

In the post, he spoke of his relationship life and why he decided to stay unmarried.

The 38-year-old record producer said he had married Michelle at 20 but ruined the union with his obsession for music.

In his words:

“For so long everyone keeps asking me when am I getting married? Well truth is almost 18 years ago I was 20 and I got married to my best friend Michelle @yarnstaswitch and it was beautiful.

“I loved love and I loved marriage. Michelle is soooo beautiful inside and outside with such a soft heart. But then me being so young and full of dreams I went and fucked it up cos I was giving all my time to my Music.

“Music became priority instead of my family. We got divorced when I was 22 and it hurt. I am still very much in love with my music and I wouldn’t want to marry another and fuck it up again. So I’m taking my time.

“Why am I just saying this now?? I really like to keep my relationships private actually. Past or present.

“But I was watching the bounce interview with Ebuka which is almost like a tell-all interview, and I felt bad skipping this huge part of my life. So yeah make una no vex o.”

Before now, the Mavin Records CEO, had remained silent about his marital life.

A quick trip to his ex-wife’s Instagram page shows she is a headshot model, mentor and writer.