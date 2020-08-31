“I Got Married Without Proposing To Any Of My Wives” – Alaafin Of Oyo

The Alaafin of Oyo Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi lll has explained how he got married to his wives by saying that they came on their own free accord.

The Oyo Monarch stated that what he did only was to send them to school and after they finished schooling, they just decided on sticking with him.

The interesting part is that before the Monarch narrated how he woo the young and beautiful women into marriage, rumours went round the net about him taking yet another; as well as how he convinces beautiful women to marry him in spite of differentiation in age.

In Oba Lamidi’s words: “I sent them to school, after university education, I asked them to leave, but to my very surprise they declined saying that they will stay with me in the palace as my wives. I proposed to none”.

“You see I am blessed by the most high in retaining women, especially the pretty ones. I keep, and do not disclose issues discussed with one to the other”, he said.

Meanwhile one of the wives, Queen Anu when interviewed stated that she has no regret marrying the old monarch, adding that it happened because God approved of the marriage.