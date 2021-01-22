“I Have Been Aware My Son Is Gay, It’s A Spiritual Challenge” — Doyin Okupe

By Seun Adeuyi

Dr. Doyin Okupe, a former Presidential Aide, has said his son’s decision to openly declare himself a homosexual is a spiritual challenge.

Okupe who served under former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, stated this in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, @doyinokupe, while reacting to a viral photo showing his son, Bolu, wearing rainbow boxers with the caption, Yes, I am gay”.

He said as an evangelist, he would never accept homosexuality as it is at variance with Christian values.

However, the former Presidential aide, said he was hopeful that God would intervene, adding that he had been aware of his son’s sexual orientation for quite some time.

His tweets reads, “My attention has been drawn to a publication of my 27yr old son, Bolu okupe, in which he declared publicly that he is Gay. I gave him that name MOBA OLUWA RIN, ( I WALKED WITH GOD) because he was born at the time I gave my life to Christ.

“I have been aware of this his new orientation for a while now. He knows that as a Christian and a witness for Christ (an evangelist), I am vehemently opposed to homosexuality as it runs contrary to the avowed precepts of my Christian faith.

“For me, I look beyond the surface or the physical. Here I see a major spiritual challenge ahead but I know as my God liveth, this whole saga will end up in praise to the Almighty Jehovah who I serve day and night.

“For it is written: Behold, the hand of the Lord is not shortened that it cannot save, neither is His ear dead that he cannot hear. Isaiah 59 vs 1.”

