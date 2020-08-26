“I Have Delivered On My Promise To Ensure The Take–Off Of The National Comission For Persons With Disability’’- Sadiya Umar Farouq

Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has announced the take off the National Disability Commission following the approval of the appointment of the Executive Members of the Commission by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Monday.

In a statement in Abuja signed by Halima Oyelade SA, Strategic Communications, the Minister said since her appointment in 2019 she had reiterated her commitment to following up to ensure the take-off of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

She stated that;

‘’Today is a very happy and fulfilling day for me as one of the vulnerable groups that are close to my heart finally have a Commission and Executives in place to cater to their needs, protect their rights and provide an enabling environment for them to maximize their potentials, thrive and contribute valuably to the society and the Nation as a whole.”

Sadiya Umar Farouq while thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for accenting to the Discrimination Against Persons with Disability (Prohibition) Act, 2019 last year which provides for the establishment of the Commission noted that;

“His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari by approving the appointment of the Executive Secretary, Chairman and members of the Council of the Commission has once again, proved his commitment and desire to improve the quality of life of vulnerable groups in Nigeria and ensure they enjoy their full rights and privileges as citizens of Nigeria’’.

She congratulated the over 30 million Persons Living with Disabilities in Nigeria on this giant milestone and charged them to maximize the platform that has been provided for them.

“I congratulate our brothers and sisters living with disabilities in Nigeria for the realization of this worthy dream and encourage you to make use of the opportunity this Commission provides you to be united in the pursuit of your dreams of social inclusion’’ the Minister stated.

The Honourable Minister also congratulated the appointed executives and charged the Chairman and members of Council as well as the Executive Secretary to carry out their responsibilities with due diligence and to the best of their ability.

Saying;

“I congratulate you heartily and urge you to consider it a privilege to serve as the first executives of this Commission and therefore put in your best to lay a solid foundation for the Commission bearing in mind that the well being of over 30 million persons living with disabilities in Nigeria largely depends on your actions and the way you discharge your duty’’.

“Once the Senate confirms the appointments, the Commission will take-off accordingly.

Minister Farouq revealed that the Commission include;

“The formulation and implementation of policies and guidelines as appropriate for the education and social development of persons with disabilities, preparation of schemes designed to promote social welfare of persons with disabilities, promoting and uplifting the general well being of persons with disabilities by encouraging the public to change their negative attitude towards persons with disabilities.”