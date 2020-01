Rapper, Yung6ix, today called out veteran rapper M.I Abaga, accusing the latter of failing to support his career despite featuring in one of his songs, Grammy Money, in 2007.

According to him, M.I refused to push the song they made together, as he did not post or repost the record on social media or even agree to appear in the video.

Yung6ix took to his twitter account to call out MI; see his tweets