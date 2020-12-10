I Have No Case To Answer – Maina

By Adejumo Enock

The former Chairman Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina told the Federal High Court, Abuja that he had no pending case to answer in the allegations against him by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Maina told Justice Okon Abang on Wednesday shortly after Farouk Abdullah, EFCC Counsel closed his case that he would be filing a no-case submission.

Maina through his Lawyer, Anayo Adibe made his intention known shortly after he cross examined the ninth prosecution withness (PW9), Rouqquaya Ibrahim, an EFCC Investigator.

Recall that the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)report that Maina was arraigned before Justice Abang on 25th October, 2019 by the EFCC alongside his firm, Common Input Property and Investment Limited.

The former Pension Reform Boss who is facing a 12-count bordering on money laundering up to N2 billion had pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The case is adjourned till Friday, December 10, 2020 for counsel to defendant, Adibe to address the court and for the prosecution counsel, Abdullah to respond to submission of no-case.