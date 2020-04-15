‘I Haven’t Been Cleared of Covid19 yet, Ignore All Fake News Even If You Like it’—Gov. El-Rufai

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, has stated that he is not yet free from the Corona virus and will confirm to the public when he recovers and his result is negative.

“KADUNA UPDATE: Earlier Wednesday 10am-2pm, I took few hours during isolation to chair a virtual meeting of the State Executive Council. I haven’t been cleared of Covid-19 yet & will personally announce when confirmed negative. Ignore all fake news even if you like it” @elrufai said.

