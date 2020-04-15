0 comments

‘I Haven’t Been Cleared of Covid19 yet, Ignore All Fake News Even If You Like it’—Gov. El-Rufai

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, has stated that he is not yet free from the Corona virus and will confirm to the public when he recovers and his result is negative.

El-Rufai announced this on his official twitter handle today, were he stated that he took few hours today to have a virtual meeting with the Kaduna State Executive Council which lasted about 10am -2pm while in isolation.

The Governor stated that he hasn’t been cleared of the virus and will personally announce it when he is tested negative, he urged Nigerians to ignore all fake news even if they liked it

“KADUNA UPDATE: Earlier Wednesday 10am-2pm, I took few hours during isolation to chair a virtual meeting of the State Executive Council. I haven’t been cleared of Covid-19 yet & will personally announce when confirmed negative. Ignore all fake news even if you like it” @elrufai said.

See photos of virtual meeting below…

