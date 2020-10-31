0 comments

“Heard I’m Being Cursed In Mosques” — Activist @AishaYesufu

by on October 31, 2020
 

Activist, Aisha Yesufu, says it has been told that people now rain curses on her at mosques.

In a tweet via her verified Twitter handle, Yesufu, however, asked those cursing her why they had not done so when she was protesting against the administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

“I heard I am being cursed in mosques! People finish praying and take time out to curse me in their prayers. I have asked that they should please let me know how many of these curses they rained on me when I was making the same demands during GEJ! We are all already cursed in Nigeria,” she tweeted.

READ  BBOG: Vultures Must Hover

Yesufu was one of the driving forces of the #EndSARS movement with the iconic photo of her in a flowing hijab with her raised clenched fist going viral on social media.

However, following her role in the protests, several northern elements, threatened to harm her.

News

Aisha YesufuMosques

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 