“Heard I’m Being Cursed In Mosques” — Activist @AishaYesufu

Activist, Aisha Yesufu, says it has been told that people now rain curses on her at mosques.
In a tweet via her verified Twitter handle, Yesufu, however, asked those cursing her why they had not done so when she was protesting against the administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.
“I heard I am being cursed in mosques! People finish praying and take time out to curse me in their prayers. I have asked that they should please let me know how many of these curses they rained on me when I was making the same demands during GEJ! We are all already cursed in Nigeria,” she tweeted.
Yesufu was one of the driving forces of the #EndSARS movement with the iconic photo of her in a flowing hijab with her raised clenched fist going viral on social media.
However, following her role in the protests, several northern elements, threatened to harm her.