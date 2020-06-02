“I left because of unfair treatment”—Ajimobi’s Aide On Defection To PDP

Former APC candidate for the Federal house of Representatives for Ibadan South-East/North-East in Oyo State in the 2019 general election, Mr Deji Aboderin, has defected to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

Aboderin was Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi.

Aboderin told reporters on Sunday that he left APC due to favouritism and unfair treatment in said party. He said his defection was motivated by what he termed “the uncomplimentary attitude of some of the elders in the party”.

“When I ran for an election under the APC as the Federal House of Representatives candidate, I had issues because of this same problem going on within the APC.



I had issues with the secretary of the party and the state chairman who never wanted me to be the candidate of the party and they vowed that they would make sure that I didn’t win the election because of the son of their godfather”, he said.

He alleged that some of the party leadership worked against his victory in the last election.

Aboderin revealed that his decision to defect from the APC had come after months of consultation with members of his constituency. He further pinpointed the Lamist group in the APC as the main problem confronting the party in the state.

“On election day, they worked against me whereas all of us as party members, including the party chairman and secretary, were supposed to work together for all the candidates. I was leading up till the midnight. I got a call from someone that they had begun to void my votes for no reason.

“Party leaders kept ignoring my calls. It showed that there was conspiracy from day one for me to lose that election, and if I was going to win through the court, they had already perfected their plans.

“I would have gone before the APC reconciliation committee, but my team noticed that the new administration is doing well. I am still a youth and we got a youth in power. What matters now to me is to support any individual that is doing well for his people”, he disclosed.