“I Lost My Virginity at 24” – Flavour Reveals

Nigerian singer, Chinedu Okoli popularly known by fans as Flavour N’abania, has on Monday revealed that he remained a virgin till he reached 24 years.

The 37-year-old music star made this known in an interview with media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Bounce Radio.

The singer talked about issues pertaining to his family, love life and music career.

OAP Ebuka inquired about the age he lost his virginity and Flavour stated that he didn’t have sexual experience with a woman at least not until he turned 24.

He said the reason was because before he began his music career, he served under a master who afforded him little or no access to women, television and alcohol.