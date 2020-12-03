“I Love You, Diego” – Pele Writes Deceased Football Legend

By Onwuka Gerald

A week after the demise of one of the greatest soccer players to have ever graced the pitch, Diego Armando Maradona, his Brazilian friend, Pele wrote on social media, “I love you, Diego.

It is a tradition In Brazil to pay homage to a deceased, a week after their death.

During their prime, Pele and Maradona were debatable topics as people argue on who was the greatest football player of both parties. Pele however via his Instagram account, posted on Wednesday night, saying that the Argentinian was second to none.

Pele wrote that the world would be much better if himself and his deceased friend could compare each other less but instead, admire themselves more. “I want to say therefore that you my friend is beyond comparison”.

“Your path was defined by honesty. You have always declared your loves and dislikes to the four winds.

“You taught us to say “I love you” a lot more often and i am very thankful for that”, said Pele.

“Your sudden departure didn’t provide platform to let me say it to you, that is why I will just write, “I love you, Diego”.

“You enchanted the footballing world with your touch of class and magic”.

“You were indeed a magician with the ball at his feet, an icon and above all, you will always be a great friend with an immense heart.⠀

“I hope that there comes a day where we will play together in heaven and in the same team”, Pele added.