“I Miss Nigeria”—Ben Murray- Bruce

April 11, 2020
 

The chairman Silver Bird Group took to his twitter handle to express his current state as he is currently staying in America in this pandemic.

He expressed how much he misses Nigeria and is looking forward to returning back. The politician posted a photo of himself to show the condition in which the Covid19 pandemic has subjected him to

“This is how we are currently living in America. I miss Nigeria. I can’t wait to return”. Murray Bruce tweeted

