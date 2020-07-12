I Never Campaigned For @OfficialAPCNg, Buhari— Dasuki



Former National Security Adviser Colonel Sambo Dasuki has denied reports that he secretly campaigned for President Muhammadu Buhari to be elected president while working for former President Goodluck Jonathan.



According to him, the rumor has gone on for too long and it will be inappropriate not to debunk such and put the records straight especially in view of politics of mischief and character assassination that are unfortunately the norms today.



In a press statement he mentioned that he found the report too ridiculous to take serious as he never worked at cross purposes with his boss, President Jonathan as being recklessly insinuated by mischief makers on blogs and social media.



He said, “The truth is that I was involved in an attempt at forging an alliance between the Action Congress of Nigeria,ACN, All Nigeria Peoples Party,ANPP, Congress for Progressive Change, CPC, among others prior to 2011 elections which was not successful. My involvement in that political process ended after the elections of 2011.



“At the point of accepting the appointment to serve as National Security Adviser (NSA in 2012, I made clear to President Jonathan that I had relationships with General Muhammadu Buhari of CPC, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu of ACN and Chief Ogbonnaya Onu of ANPP among others opposition elements and that my appointment would not cause me to sever the relationship.



“I, however, assured him that I would never betray him. As a man of honour, I kept to my words.



“Therefore, as NSA between 2012 and 2015, I never campaigned for APC nor its candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, in whatever shape or form before, during or after the 2015 presidential election”, Dasuki explained

Dasuki served as NSA to former President Goodluck Jonathan until 2015 when Jonathan lost his re-election bid to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was afterwards arrested by the Department of State Services, DSS, on December 1, 2015 for alleged misappropriation of $2.1 billion set aside for arms contract.

He was accused of awarding phantom contracts to buy 12 helicopters, four fighter jets and ammunition.

The equipment they say was meant for the fight against Boko Haram Islamist militants, all of which he denied.

Despite court orders for Dasuki to be released on bail, the federal government refused and continued to keep him in detention citing national security as the major reason for their refusal.

However, in December 2019, Dasuki was finally released on bail having spent four years in DSS custody.