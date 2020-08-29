“I Never Knew I Was This Powerful” — Garba Shehu Discredits SaharaReporters’ Report On Replacing Christian Nominee With Muslim As Chair Of NPC

Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the President, Mr. Garba Shehu has reacted to a digital publisher’s headline which he faulted as misleading.

Mr. Shehu was reported by the online newspaper to have reversed the Council of State decision, replacing a Christian nominee with a muslim as Chairman of National Population Commission (NPC).

The President’s media aide, while reacting to the news, said he never knew he had such power to change council of state decision.

“The digital newspaper published using donor funds from the US including the Ford Foudation & the Omidyar Foundation, which publisher is standing trial for plotting the overthrow of the elected govt of Nigeria is reporting that I have changed the decision of a constitutional body, the National Council of State. Pray, I didn’t know that I was this powerful!,” he tweeted.

…the National Council of State. Pray, I didn’t know that I was this powerful! — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) August 28, 2020