“I Only Do Money Ritual In Movies, It’s Not Real” — Yul Edochie Tells Fans Asking For Giveaways Amid Lockdown

Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie, has told his followers on social media to stop asking for giveaways in this period of COVID19 pandemic lockdown.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle, Yup said he was expecting a credit alert from the Federal Government, after 3 week of lockdown.

In his words:

“Some folks are still sending me account numbers, after 3 weeks of lockdown. Come on now guys, na all of us dey the matter oo.

“3 weeks nothing don enter, no work. Na for film I dey do money ritual, it’s not real. I dey wait for alert from Federal Govt. e don red everywhere.”

See tweet:

A localised extension to Nigeria’s lockdown was announced, due to the coronavirus pandemic on 13 April, effective for an extra two weeks on top of the original timeframe in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun.

As it stands, the lockdown will now last until midnight on 27 April, but further widening of the restrictions cannot be ruled out with Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari warning that restrictions could be in place in some states indefinitely.