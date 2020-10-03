BBNaija: “I Played By The Rules” – Ozo On Ignoring Nengi At Saturday Party

Evicted Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Ozo has gave reason why he ignored his closest friend in they house during last Saturday night party in the house.

According to him, “the housemates were directed on keeping their distance with those that made finals so as not to disclose the would be winner of the show.

Recall that Nengi before Ozo, had a boy friend outside the house, and this brought speculations that it was reason she refused dating Ozo.

After the incident at the party, Nengi said anything she holds dear with Ozo is now over.

Meanwhile, replying, Ozo stated that it was never his intention to ignore her, that they were all following orders given not to get close to the remaining housemates.

“I was just playing by the rules.

“Watching her cry pained me, so I waited for the next day to give reasons on why ignored her at the party.

“Nengi is very smart, and a loyal being. We will always have each others back”, he added.