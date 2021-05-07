“I Really Have Lost A Sister And Loyalist” — Atiku Mourns ‘Mama Taraba’

With the death of a former Minister of Women Affairs and gubernatorial candidate in Taraba State, Sen. Aisha Alhassan, Nigeria has lost yet another impactful female politician in its recent memory, a former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has said.

Atiku, who reacted to her death in a statement in Abuja by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, on Friday, said: “Aisha Alhassan was a reliable political ally and a foot soldier who was passionate about her political convictions.”

“I am grieved by the loss of former Sen. Aisha Alhassan. I asked about her condition Friday afternoon after I called her number without a response!

“I can’t forget her dedication and how she stood by me through thick and thin in the course of my political career. I really have lost a sister and loyalist.”

Atiku said Alhassan was not only sincere but also worked very hard for the achievement of whatever cause he [Atiku Abubakar] set himself to accomplish.

According to the former Vice President, Mama Taraba, as she was popularly known, was an accomplished civil servant, astute politician and patriot.

Atiku explained that one of the qualities he admired about her is that she was a determined fighter who never gave up to despair.

He further said, “You must also give Aisha Alhassan the credit for breaking the political glass ceiling in an environment in which many women are scared of joining politics because of cultural and traditional stereotypes.

“Overcoming such formidable obstacles to make an impact is no easy task.

“He prayed to God to forgive her gentle soul and reward her good deeds with paradise in this holy month.”