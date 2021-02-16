“I Remain Committed To The PDP” – Former President Jonathan

Following the ongoing rumors about the All Progressives Congress (APC) plan to partner Ex-President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan alongside Kaduna State Governor, Nasir Ahmad El-rufai as the party’s representative come 2023, PDP’s Reconciliation and Strategy Committee on Tuesday, met with Jonathan to gain more clarification concerning the issue.

The committee which was made of key stakeholders from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and led by ex-Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, sought for clarification from Goodluck Jonathan concerning the rumors of his intended defection to the APC.

Saraki while briefing newsmen after the meeting, stated that, “President @GEJonathan earlier today at the meeting, reassured the members of the @OfficialPDPNig’s Reconciliation & Strategy Committee of his strong commitment to the party, stating that he is ready to offer his time, experience and resources to strengthen the party further.