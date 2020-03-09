“I spent 2 years in Nigeria. The lack of Women’s right there is sickening” Ubi Franklin’s South African baby mama says

The mother of one of Ubi Franklin’s children has given her opinion about Nigeria following her 2-year stay in the country.

Nicola Siyo, a South African woman and mother of Ubi’s third child, said there is a lack of women’s right in Nigeria and it’s “sickening”.

She said this while responding to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Instagram post on International Women’s Day.

The renowned Nigerian author wrote about how women are judged and treated differently because of their gender and Nicola endorsed the message.

She replied: “I understand exactly where she is coming from. I spent 2 years in her Homeland Nigeria, sickening the lack of women’s rights. You are called all sorts of names because you stand for your name… as a woman.”