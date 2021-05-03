I Swear By Father’s Grave, Nigeria Will Not Survive Next 6 Months – Clarke

Robert Clarke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and elder statesman has warned that Nigeria may not survive the next six months.

Clarke while speaking on a Channels Television programme, Sunday Politics said, “Many things are happening and I swear by my father’s grave, if care is not taken Nigeria will collapse in six months time.”

He said, “You see, the problem with Nigeria is that those who should know don’t want to know and they do not know.

“The security section is talking and talking and talking. What are they doing? The security in this country is so bad today that I, Robert Clark, I cannot quarantee Nigeria staying another six months.”

“The problems are overwhelming and have been created by these same politicians since 1999 constitution came into being and this crop of politicians who were swimming in Abacha’s loot and trying to form as many political parties as possible for him (Abacha) got into money and came into politics, Nigeria has never been the same.

“Nigeria is worse than it was in 1982. What is the cause? The cause is the leadership we have.”