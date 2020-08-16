I Tested Positive For #COVID19 — Nollywood Actress, Omotola

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Nollywood Actress, popularly known as Omosexy has contracted COVID-19.
She disclosed this on Saturday via her verified Instagram page where she told her fans that though she is getting better, she is still in isolation.
The superstar actress wrote: “Hello all, I know most of you have been wondering where I’ve been. Well, I contracted COVID. I have been ill, in Isolation and now getting better. Details of this soon.”
The actress, who has always been vocal about political and societal issues, also said she was worried about the many deaths caused by trailers and containers on Lagos roads.
She called on the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to act fast in addressing the challenge.
“I have been reading devastating news of how our youths are needlessly dying; getting crushed by trailers/containers. This is disheartening and has made my heart really troubled. This can happen to anyone and enforcements can’t be taken lightly on this. Governor Sanwo-Olu, please do something,” her post read.