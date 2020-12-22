I Travelled To Dubai For Medical Checkup – Aisha Buhari

By Adejumo Enock

Wife of the President of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari has responded to trending reports that due to security issues in the Presidential Villa she fled Nigeria to Dubai.

The First Lady disclosed that her reason for travelling out of the country is for medical checkup.

She made this disclosure through one of her aides, Kabiru Dodo, in Jalingo, Taraba State over the weekend when her foundation presented some items to widows.

Dodo said the First Lady left her children, husband, and family in the country.

Her Aide said, “The First Lady travelled for her medical trip, she did not flee the country because of insecurity”.

“She left her children, her husband and family in Nigeria”.

According to her “What people are saying is baseless and worth nothing to be considered”.

Furthermore, “I want to tell the whole world that I do speak to her on daily basis and she is ready to return to the country as soon as she is done with the medical treatment abroad”. Dodo said