‘I want to do what will please God’ ~ Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said Thursday that what he wanted was to do what would please God. He said God had done a lot for him and he would continue to appreciate Him for his numerous blessings. The ex-President, who stated this at a mega Thanksgiving Service held in his honour at the Chapel of Christ the Glorious King located within the premises of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, said God made him a force to reckon with all over the world. The service organized by the Ogun State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). According to the former president, the only thing that God wants from all His creatures is thanksgiving and appreciation for His abundant blessings. He said: “I believe that thanking God and giving testimony must go together, thanking God and giving testimony of what God has done for you, for me must go together.