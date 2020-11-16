‘I Was Abandoned In Car Trunk’ – Ex-Eagles Midfielder, Obodo

By Onwuka Gerald

Ex-Super Eagles player, Christian Obodo, kidnapped by yet to be identified gunmen along Refinery Road, Warri said that he was robbed and abandoned in car trunk for several hours.



The player was abducted on Sunday as he stopped to buy bananas.



Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Command, Onome Onovawakpoyeya revealed the former player was abducted as he bought banana roadside.



Narrating his ordeal, Obodo explained that it was quite discomforting being locked up in a car trunk for hours.



The kidnappers told me how they lost their bet in Eagles game against Sierra Leone, adding that they staked Nigeria to score in the second half of the encounter.



“I am grateful to God who spared my life throughout as I wasn’t in any way hurt by them.



Recall that before now, the player was first abducted on June 9, 2012, while on his way to the Church; but with intervention of the police, he was successfully rescued.