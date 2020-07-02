“I Was Trying To Pass A Message” — Ghanaian Actress Apologises For Sharing Nude Photo With 7-Yr-Old Son

Ghanaian Actress, Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has apologised for sharing a nude picture with her son on social media to mark his seventh birthday.

The Actress was criticized after the nude surfaced on her Instagram page for what many called ’insensitive’ and abuse of the boy’s rights.

The picture depicted the actress in nudity as she squatted before her half-naked seven-year-old son, holding hands.

A child rights organization, Child Rights International, petitioned the Ghanaian Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to look into the matter.

The issue amounts to the breach of the Welfare Principle of the Children’s Act, according to the child rights organisation.

Ms Brown, in a new video on her Instagram timeline, made a U-turn and apologised for the conduct.

In the video, the actress said the image was an ‘artistic impression’ she intended to use to pass a message across to most especially children.

“What I was saying was that, no matter how naked you see your parent, don’t run away from them. Get close to them and cloth them,” she said in the video.

Nonetheless, she still apologized for her actions, saying: “I am so sorry that if I hurt anyone with my post this morning. I also want you to know that it wasn’t made with a bad intention.” she said