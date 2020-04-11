“I Went to Buy Bread and on my Way Back They Arrested Me”—Twitter User Cries Out in South Africa

A twitter user Olalekan Samuel took to his handle to report that the Midrand Police in South Africa had arrested him on his way back from the supermarket after buying bread.

Olalekan addressed his tweet to the chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa. olalekan said that the police officer intended to shoot him but because he decided to make a video of the scene, the police officer put his gun back in his pocket.

“@abikedabiri I’ve just been arrested by Midrand Police in South Africa. I went to the shop to buy Bread and on my way back they arrested me. One of the police brought out his gun to shoot me. He had to drop it in his pocket when I did a live Video on Facebook. Just informing you” @OSOgunleye tweeted

