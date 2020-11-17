“I Will Buy 35 Percent Stake In Arsenal FC” — Sen. Kalu

By Onwuka Gerald

Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzo Kalu has renewed his interest in buying 35 per cent sake in Arsenal football club.

In series of tweets in his verifier twitter handle, @OUKtweets the lawmaker said that his plan is to bring the club back to its winning ways, a feat he achieved with Eyimba International Football Club of Aba when he was the governor of Abia State.

He said that his target is to support Arsenal to win Champions league and Premiership.

His tweets, “Our success with Enyimba FC btw 2000-2007 has continuously increased my passion for football. As the pillar of sports in Africa,I am considering an investment in football & I will buy 35 percent stake in Arsenal FC @Arsenal. Our target is to lift the Champions League & EPL…”.

Arsenal football club being one of the most successful clubs in English football alongside Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea have come a long way towards achieving that status.

With 13 League titles, two league cups, 16 FA community shields, one European Cup winners, 14 FA Cup wins to its collection, the club is no doubt among over-achievers in English football.

Placed at 11th position in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, league results of the Gunners this season has not been consistent.

Arsenal Holding PLC owns the club but has shares traded to few interested parties. In 2007, Stan Kroenke and Alisher Usmanov bought shares from the club ownership.

However, in 2008, Kroenke had other ideas, as £550 million offer to Usmanov was accepted and that made him sole owner of Arsenal Football club.