I will have 3 or 4 kids in the next few years with or without a man— Rihanna

Pop star, Rihanna revealed to vogue in an exclusive interview on becoming a Mother. The singer revealed Where she would like to be in 10years, stating that she would love to have kids. ”I know I will want to live differently”

Singer, Rihanna Graces the cover of vogue for the umpteenth time.

”I will have kids, three or four of them”

When asked if ”if you haven’t met the right person, would you do it on your own?”

She replied ”Hell yeah” unequivocally.

”I feel like society is makes me want to feel like, ’Oh you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a Mother if there is not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.

The popstar added.