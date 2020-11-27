“I Will Leave Once Electoral College Confirms Biden’s Victory” – Trump

By Onwuka Gerald

The United States President, Donald Trump on Thursday stated that he would leave the White House if Joe Biden gains officially confirmation as the winner of the US election.

Trump before now, has made several attempts in denouncing the results of the election by refusing to concede defeat, spreading wild theories about stolen ballots and launching legal requests that have so far been overlooked by courts.

Addressing reporters since the November 3 vote, when asked if he would depart the White House should the Electoral College confirm Biden’s victory, Trump answered, “Definitely I will. And I am sure you know that as well”.

However, “if they do, they made a mistake,” he said.

He added that it will be a very hard thing to concede. I don’t really know but I think there will be a lot of things that would still happen from now and January 20th,” he said.

The Electoral College, which determines the White House victor, will hold their meeting on December 14 to approve of Biden’s victory.

“Trump again, still addressing reporters at the White House, said this election was a fraud without providing evidence for his comments.

The President likened the US voting system as one synonymous to that of a third-world country.”

Earlier, Trump tweeted “this was a 100% Rigged Election”. On Wednesday, he urged his Republican supporters to not accept but overturn the election results.

Meanwhile, President-elect, Biden on his part, said Americans won’t condole attempts to manipulate the vote results; charged Americans further to come together and fight the worsening pandemic.