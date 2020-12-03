‘I Will Legalize Weed, Embezzle Funds Upon Becoming President’ – Zlatan

By Onwuka Gerald

Nigerian rapper, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, popularly referred to as Zlatan Ibile has stated that he would embezzle funds upon becoming the president of Nigeria.

Zlatan gave the disclosure as he shared his journey to obtaining fame as an artist.

The rapper in an interview with BBC Pidgin said he previously worked as a bricklayer, gambled and did other humdrum jobs just to earn token he used in sustaining himself.

Zlatan said these are some of the challenges i faced before starting my career as a musician.

When questioned on what he would do if he became the President of Nigeria, Zlatan answered, “I would embezzle funds”.

His words, “I will embezzle money like our president and governors.

“I will as well, do basic things for the country but will steal lots of money and leave the country”.

“One thing i would also do once i become President is to set up a farm, so i can grow weed and legalize it in Nigeria”, Zlatan added.