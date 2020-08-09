I Will Not Allow Any External Influence Determine My Successor- Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has pledged not to allow any form of external to determine his successor after his tenure expires in 2023.

The governor who spoke in Abakaliki the state’s capital during the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, state congress in the state said only God will determine his successor in the next elections.

He also sent out strong warnings to political gladiators in the state to desist from acts that will result in the overheating the polity, stating that it is too early to play politics of succession.



Noticeable during the congress was the absence of three Senators from Ebonyi at the National Assembly elected on the platform of the PDP and a House of Representatives member were among prominent dignitaries absent at the Congress.

The Senators include, Sam Egwu (Ebonyi North); Ama Nnachi (Ebonyi south) and Obinna Ogba(Ebonyi central).

Member representing Afikpo North/South federal constituency, Hon. Iduma Igariwey was also absent at the congress.

These lawmakers were reported to have shunned the congress in which new leaders of the party were elected to pilot its affairs in the next four years.

Four out of five House of Representatives members elected on the platform of PDP attended and participated in the congress held at the Abakaliki Township stadium.

The absentees were alleged to have demanded change of all the party executives ahead of 2023 but on the contrary the executives were all re-elected.

Umahi who sued for peace in the party said there was no reason for tension in the polity.

He said: “The best thing is to put your confidence in God, support the people and support the government.

“If you like, you can go 20 times, if your people need you, what is my own problem? I am not going to make trouble, become enemy to people.

“I have nothing to fear and I must not replace myself. God will bring my successor.

“So, there should be no tension in Ebonyi state. We still have one year and half to work, the other one year plus is all politics and empowerment. But we have to work first.

“There are those who are Ebonyians but not Ebonyians. There are those who think that they can bring leadership to Ebonyi state from outside.

“It is not so because Ebonyi has come of age. This is government of the people, for the people, by the people, to the people.

“I am the father of the state and we have worked together 2015, 2019.

“There is nothing that can divide us, whatever is any misgiving if any, let us discuss on Thursday and move forward. This is very important”.