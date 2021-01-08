‘I Will Not Attend Biden’s Inauguration’ – Trump

By Onwuka Gerald

United States (US) President Donald Trump on Friday, announced that he will not attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden set to take place January 20, 2021.

The outgoing President said this a day after Biden’s Electoral College win was endorsed by a joint session of the US Congress.

Trump on his official Twitter handle on Friday, wrote, “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th”.

Trump had earlier issued a broadcast, confirming he is now focused on delivering a smooth, peaceful and seamless transition of power.

The President also addressed the riot witnessed at the US Capitol, caused by his supporters who were agitated over his claims of widespread voter fraud in the November 3, 2020 election.

His words, “I will like to kick things off by addressing the unprecedented assault on the United States Capitol. Like all Americans, I am perturbed by the violence, lawlessness and chaos. I acted swiftly by deploying the National Guard and Federal Law Enforcement to secure the building and remove the intruders.

“America is and must always be a nation of law and order”, he continued.

“The protesters who invaded the nation’s Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy. People who engage in acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent America. And finally, to those who broke the law, you will pay dearly for it”, Trump said.

“We held an intense election and emotions are still high. Now temper must settle and calmness restored. We must now get on with American business”.

Congress has now approved the results. A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th. My aim now is to ensure a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.

“To all American citizens, serving as your president has been the honour of my lifetime.

“To all my wonderful supporters. I know you are disappointed, but I also want you to know that our incredible journey just began. Thanks and God bless America”, Trump concluded.