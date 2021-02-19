“I Will Not Change My Political Affiliation To Avoid Political Persecution” – Olisah Metuh

My attention has been drawn to publications promoted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a renewed media trial in my case that no doubt aims at not only blackmailing, but influencing the Supreme Court on the matter.

The disclosure was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the former National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Olisah Metuh.

According to him, “Such media trial and agenda setting by the EFCC prejudiced the proceedings at the High Court and also contributed to an imbalanced and subjective judgment.

On that note, “I would like to state that I will no longer allow a government agency created to chase and subdue rogues to continue using me as a guinea pig for political persecution, especially now that we are before the Supreme Court”, Metuh stated.

“I am also aware that this attempt to blackmail and cajole the Supreme Court is being ochestrated by certain elements in the EFCC, who constantly whisper that they are being pressured from above. These same individuals had claimed that they were being threatened by the ex-Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu to silence me using all means necessary.

Olisa continued that the prosecution Counsel, Mr. Sylvanus Tahir who hails from Gombe, earlier boasted severally in open court that I will be sent to jail and no appeal can overturn the verdict.

“A quick look at the court’s verdict at first instance, reveals importation of lies earlier peddled by the EFCC upon my arrest as well as outside of the courtroom and were never presented as evidence in the course of trial. It is quite revealing that such lies found themselves and were contained in the judgment. Does it mean that the EFCC was part of writing the judgment read by the court?

“Ever since the court of Appeal decided to dissolute the judgement of the trial court, agents of the EFCC have been harassing and threatening me”, Metuh stated.

Now that the case. has been presented before the Supreme Court, these same agents from the EFCC have started going around boasting about how the panel was composed, the judgment it will deliver as well as the date the delivery will take place.

“Since the EFCC filed their appeal and the two respondents have also cross-appealed, then I see no reason why the same agents are trying everything possible to influence and intimidate the judiciary by dishing out half-truths in the media, unless it be that they are afraid their appeal has no merit”.

“Even as it is my decision to focus on my family, my career, my feeble health and my destroyed businesses, I therefore will no longer keep quiet in the face of such unabashed media trial”, Metuh stated.

The EFCC according to Metuh, should get ready to argue their baseless and clueless appeal at the Supreme Court and not on the pages of newspapers.

“As a free citizen of Nigeria, I reserve the rights to remain in any political party of my choice as well as actively participate in the political discourse of my country, individuals shouldn’t try to persuade, advise or arm-twist me inorder to change my political interest. I firmly believe that no man is God and God can never be man”, says Olisah.

“I reiterate firmly that I know my rights and I will no longer allow an obvious persecution, on political grounds, to be under the disguise of an anti-corruption war”, he concluded.